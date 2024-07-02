DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers? The latest Chicago Bulls free agency rumors

One of many wants is determining what to do with a few of their veterans gamers, like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Cue the rumor mill.

On Sunday, it was reported LeBron James intends to decide out of his $51.4 million participant possibility for the 2024-25 season. This makes him a free agent, however a number of stories have mentioned there’s an expectation James will return to the Lakers on a group pleasant deal that would add a veteran or two.

“I feel DeMar DeRozan is on that checklist,” Windhorst mentioned on the Hoop Collective podcast. “There could also be one other one or so.”

DeRozan may very well be that participant, particularly now the Chicago Solar-Occasions has reported DeRozan is not going to return to the Bulls after their most up-to-date strikes.

Nonetheless, DeRozan is a participant that would change the look of the Lakers.

Even at 34-years outdated, DeRozan was extremely productive final season, averaging 24.0 factors, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per sport.

An indication-and-trade involving DeRozan would immensely assist the Bulls this offseason, particularly if it means taking a step in the direction of making different strikes.

What's LaVine's commerce market? The Bulls have reportedly tried to maneuver LaVine this weekend, providing him to the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. Each have been gamers Golden State was reportedly making an attempt to maneuver, however the return wasn't sufficient for the Warriors. "They did not really feel that was an sufficient quantity for a deal construction, so issues did not go as deliberate," Haynes reported Sunday on NBA TV's "Free Agent Fever." "That fell by way of, which led to the Golden State Warriors selecting to launch Chris Paul." "There is no such thing as a marketplace for Zach Lavine," Marks mentioned on ESPN. "They're making an attempt to provide him away and fix a primary spherical decide. I've been instructed that by a number of, a number of individuals." There's nonetheless a highway for the Bulls to be aggressive with out DeRozan and LaVine – the Bulls made it to the Play-In Event with out LaVine – however they will have to make extra strikes to match the scoring manufacturing the 2 go away behind.

Like Artūras Karnišovas mentioned final week, the Bulls may look utterly totally different in two weeks. That is the beginning of it.

