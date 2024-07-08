DeMar DeRozan joins Sacramento Kings in sign-and-trade deal

by

By Mark Haynes | OBSERVER Correspondent

There was plenty of pleasure in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Heart on the opening night time of the California Basic — not due to what occurred on the courtroom, however within the entrance workplace. Sacramento Kings followers have been thrilled to study Saturday that six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was returning to his residence state, California, to play for the Kings.

The Kings landed DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal that despatched veteran ahead Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte to the Chicago Bulls. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that DeRozan will earn $76 million over the following three years, with $59 million assured in his first two years.

DeRozan, 34, is a three-time All-NBA participant. Throughout his tenure with the Chicago Bulls final season, the Compton native averaged 24 factors whereas sustaining a subject objective proportion of 48%. He exhibited his playmaking abilities by averaging 5.3 assists and showcased his defensive capabilities by recording 1.1 steals per recreation. DeRozan has additionally had profitable stints with the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs since being chosen ninth total within the 2009 NBA Draft.

