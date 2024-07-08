DeMar DeRozan joins Sacramento Kings in sign-and-trade deal

By Mark Haynes | OBSERVER Correspondent

There was plenty of pleasure in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Heart on the opening night time of the California Basic — not due to what occurred on the courtroom, however within the entrance workplace. Sacramento Kings followers have been thrilled to study Saturday that six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was returning to his residence state, California, to play for the Kings.

The Kings landed DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal that despatched veteran ahead Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte to the Chicago Bulls. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that DeRozan will earn $76 million over the following three years, with $59 million assured in his first two years.

DeRozan, 34, is a three-time All-NBA participant. Throughout his tenure with the Chicago Bulls final season, the Compton native averaged 24 factors whereas sustaining a subject objective proportion of 48%. He exhibited his playmaking abilities by averaging 5.3 assists and showcased his defensive capabilities by recording 1.1 steals per recreation. DeRozan has additionally had profitable stints with the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs since being chosen ninth total within the 2009 NBA Draft.

DeRozan will be a part of a gifted core for the Kings with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, each of whom have been NBA All-Stars a season in the past. The Kings additionally re-signed guard Malik Monk this low season and are persevering with to develop third-year ahead Keegan Murray.

Sources inform The OBSERVER that DeRozan will put on the No. 10 for the Kings. This quantity was beforehand worn by Sabonis, who vacated it earlier this yr. Sabonis will now put on the No. 11 as a tribute to his father, the Corridor of Famer Arvydas Sabonis.

Barnes, 32, is leaving Sacramento after 5 seasons the place he averaged 14.7 factors on 47.2% taking pictures from the sphere and 38.7% from three-point vary. He performed an important function in serving to the Kings return to the postseason, and the Spurs are relying on him to have an identical influence in San Antonio. He additionally made an amazing distinction in Sacramento by means of his neighborhood service and assist of organizations designed to assist these in want.

Subsequent season Barnes will group up with the 2024 NBA Rookie of the 12 months Victor Wembanyama and future Corridor of Famer Chris Paul.

