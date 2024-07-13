Delta apologizes for social posts criticizing flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins

Delta Air Traces has apologized after an worker used the corporate’s social media account to say they’d be “terrified” in the event that they noticed a Delta flight attendant carrying a Palestinian flag pin.

“Delta eliminated a mistakenly posted touch upon X Wednesday as a result of it was not in keeping with our values and our mission to attach the world,” a Delta spokesperson mentioned in an emailed assertion.

The worker who made the feedback will now not be dealing with the social media pages, the spokesperson added.

“The crew member chargeable for the submit has been recommended and now not helps Delta’s social channels,” the spokesperson mentioned. “We apologize for this error.”

The now-deleted feedback had been in response to a Tuesday submit on X by consumer @iliketeslas. It included two pictures exhibiting flight attendants carrying Palestinian flag pins as they served passengers. The unique submit equated the Palestinian flag pin to a “Hamas badge,” Hamas being the militant group that governs Gaza and has been designated a terrorist group.

Screenshots present Delta replied in a remark the subsequent day: “I hear you and I’d be terrified as effectively, personally. Our workers mirror our tradition and we don’t take it flippantly when our coverage will not be being adopted.”

One other social media remark by Delta mentioned that the corporate would examine the pins being worn.

“Nothing to fret, that is being investigated already, significantly the concerned events,” it learn.

Delta’s account later deleted the feedback. The airline declined to specify the place the images had been taken, however the spokesperson mentioned it was separate flights on completely different days.

The state of affairs has led to many condemning the corporate on-line and a few calling for a boycott of Delta, saying the feedback had been anti-Palestinian.

In a letter Thursday addressed to Delta CEO Ed Bastian, the steering committee for the Delta AFA union that represents flight attendants harshly criticized the corporate for the deleted feedback.

“The (committee) underscores that these incidents mirror a repeated failure by Delta administration to face up for flight attendants,” the letter mentioned.

The letter described the deleted posts as “bigoted and inflammatory” and mentioned that the posts, “no matter management approval, symbolize our airline to the world.” The union’s letter demanded a public apology from Delta, higher social media moderation and a ban on non-consensual pictures of crew members.

“These incidents underscore an pressing want for a social media moderation and suggestions protocol that additionally ensures the protection and dignity of crew members,” the letter mentioned.

The spokesperson didn’t instantly reply to questions on insurance policies relating to flight attendant pins, however the union letter says that for many years, pins have been accepted as a option to have fun the various heritage of the flight’s crew.

Earlier than the airline’s response, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nationwide civil rights and advocacy group, referred to as on Delta to apologize for the deleted feedback.

“Whether or not this racist submit on Delta’s X account was authorised or unauthorized, Delta should apologize and take steps to coach its workers about such a harmful anti-Palestinian racism,” CAIR mentioned in a information launch.

Following the apology, CAIR mentioned in a information launch that it “welcomed an apology from Delta Air Traces” for the now-deleted posts.