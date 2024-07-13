Delta Air Lines adopts new uniform rules over Palestinian pin issue

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Strains is altering its worker uniform coverage following a turbulent trip by means of a social media storm began by an X consumer’s outrage over two flight attendants who had been photographed sporting Palestinian flag pins.

The uproar over the July 10 publish on X, which described the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges,” led Delta to ban its staff from sporting pins representing any nation or nationality in addition to the U.S. The rule will take impact Monday.

“We’re happy with our various base of staff and prospects and the muse of our model, which is to attach the world and supply a premium expertise,” the Atlanta-based airline stated in an announcement “We’re taking this step to assist guarantee a secure, comfy and welcoming setting for all.”

Delta’s coverage shift displays the continuing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas warfare, which has triggered high-profile protests that, amongst different issues, have roiled school campuses.

Each attendants pictured sporting the pins had been in compliance with Delta’s earlier coverage giving staff extra flexibility with uniform equipment.

Earlier than Delta introduced its new coverage, one in every of its staff escalated the scenario by posting a reply on X asserting the attendants sporting the Palestinian pins had been violating firm guidelines and sympathizing with passengers who may be “terrified” by it. That publish has since been deleted however was captured in a screenshot shared by the American Muslim rights group CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Delta apologized in a publish and stated the worker liable for the reply had been faraway from dealing with its social media communications.

“What occurred with Delta is simply the newest instance of anti-Palestinian racism,” Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the nationwide deputy government director of CAIR, advised The Washington Submit. He stated the group welcomed Delta’s apology. “And my hope is that this incident will start to slowly, slowly transfer the needle in a special path.”