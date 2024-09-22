Deion Sanders, Colorado survive wild game: `God answered the prayer’

by

BOULDER, Colo. – The followers stormed the sphere earlier than the sport was even over.

It was moist. It was wild.  And now the Colorado Buffaloes are on the march once more after an unbelievable collection of clutch performs on the finish of a 38-31 extra time win at residence in opposition to Baylor.  

Cue the celebration within the locker room below head coach Deion Sanders.

“It was a celebration, man,” Colorado receiver LaJohntay Wester mentioned of the postgame scene. “I beloved it, man… Ain’t nothing like right here, man, particularly after a win. There’s nothing prefer it.”

There was nothing like what occurred on the finish of the sport, both. After falling behind by 14 factors earlier within the sport, the Buffs stormed again with a Hail Mary cross as time expired in regulation play, adopted by a compelled fumble in extra time to finish the sport from two-way celebrity Travis Hunter.

Leave a Reply