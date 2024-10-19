Defense Powers Duke to Victory over Florida State

Subsequent Recreation: SMU 10/26/2024 | 8 p.m. ACC Community Oct. 26 (Sat) / 8 p.m. SMU Historical past

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke amassed 11 tackles for loss with six sacks and compelled 4 turnovers that resulted in 17 factors because the Blue Devils defeated Florida State, 23-16, on Friday night time at Brooks Area at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Junior defensive again Chandler Rivers began Duke’s turnover pattern with a 36-yard interception return for a landing to offer the Blue Devils with a 7-3 lead late within the first quarter.

Florida State dedicated turnovers on every of its subsequent two offensive snaps – a fumble compelled by graduate linebacker Ozzie Nicholas and recovered by graduate defensive finish Ryan Smith that resulted in a 2-yard landing run by graduate working again Star Thomas , adopted by an interception by Nicholas that arrange a 27-yard discipline objective by junior kicker Todd Pelino .

Duke held a 17-3 benefit courtesy of the Blue Devils’ three consecutive takeaways.

Late within the fourth quarter with Duke holding on to a seven-point lead, Florida State superior to the 31-yard line earlier than the Blue Devils’ fourth compelled turnover – a fumble compelled by graduate nostril deal with Christian Rorie and recovered by freshman deal with Preston Watson .

Nicholas and senior linebacker Cameron Bergeron topped Duke’s defensive effort with 9 takedowns apiece, whereas graduate linebacker Alex Howard recorded a pair of sacks and sophomore defensive finish Wesley Williams contributed 2.5 stops for a loss with 1.5 sacks.

Thomas completed the night with 88 floor yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, whereas Pelino transformed all three discipline objective makes an attempt and each extra-points kicks to account for 11 factors.

Duke improves to 6-1 total and 2-1 in ACC play, whereas Florida State falls to 1-6 total and 1-5 within the convention.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Florida State obtained on the board first, courtesy of a brief discipline objective, simply over 4 minutes into the competition.

Florida State obtained on the board first, courtesy of a brief discipline objective, simply over 4 minutes into the competition.

A blocked discipline objective by Wesley Williams, on the 4:08 mark, stored the rating at 3-0. Duke's protection then ratcheted up the stress, beginning with a pick-6 by Chandler Rivers, giving Duke the 7-3 lead. The Blue Devils protection instantly adopted up with one other takeaway, as Ozzie Nicholas compelled a fumble on first play of the following Florida State drive.

Duke's floor recreation logged the following rating, as Star Thomas punched it in on the bottom from two yards out on fourth down, giving Duke a 14-3 lead with 11:43 on the clock within the second quarter.

A 3rd straight Florida State play ending in a turnover got here by way of an interception by Ozzie Nicholas – his second profession decide. Duke turned the takeaway into factors, as Todd Pelino knocked by means of a discipline objective from 27 yards out, giving the Blue Devils a 17-3 benefit.

– his second profession decide. Duke turned the takeaway into factors, as knocked by means of a discipline objective from 27 yards out, giving the Blue Devils a 17-3 benefit. The Seminoles transformed their second discipline objective of the half, this time from 53 yards, to trim Duke’s result in 11, 17-6, with 1:46 on the clock earlier than halftime. The guests returned the second half kickoff for a landing, drawing inside 4, 17-13. Duke responded with a 10-play drive capped by a 44-yard discipline objective by Pelino.

One other Florida State discipline objective, from 38 yards away, introduced the Seminoles again inside 4, 20-16, with below 12 minutes left within the contest.

A long term by Thomas introduced the Blue Devils to the sting of the crimson zone, the place Pelino transformed his third discipline objective of the competition, from 39 yards, pushing Duke again in entrance by a landing, 23-16.

Florida State moved the ball to Duke's 33-yard line, threatening to tie the sport, however the Blue Devils compelled their fourth turnover of the night time, this time on a fumble compelled by Christian Rorie and recovered by Preston Watson with 5:18 on the fourth-quarter clock.

and recovered by with 5:18 on the fourth-quarter clock. The Seminoles regained possession with 2:43 left within the fourth quarter at their very own 41-yard line, nonetheless trailing by seven factors. After advancing to the Duke 38-yard line, the Blue Devils collected their sixth sack to power Florida State into second-and-19. Duke’s eleventh deal with for loss on fourth down wrapped up the Blue Devils sixth victory of the season.

UP NEXT

Duke hosts No. 21/23 SMU subsequent Saturday, October 26. Kickoff is ready for 8 p.m. on ACC Community.

