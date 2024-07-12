Defending Champ Carlos Alcaraz Returns To Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with a gesture to the gang as he … [+] performs in opposition to Daniil Medvedev within the Gents’s Singles Semi-Ultimate match throughout day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Picture by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is again within the Wimbledon ultimate — and he might be headed for a scrumptious rematch with rival Novak Djokovic.

The No. 3 seed took out No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, for the second straight 12 months within the semifinals to advance to Sunday’s championship match. Alcaraz improved to 17-2 for his profession at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz, who has gained 13 straight matches at Wimbledon and 13 straight main matches together with his title on the French Open, will face both 24-time main champion and No. 2 Djokovic or No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti within the ultimate.

Alcaraz leads Djokovic 3-2, together with final 12 months’s Wimbledon ultimate, and leads Musetti 3-1.

“I really feel like I’m not new anymore,” Alcaraz stated of returning to the ultimate. “I really feel like I understand how I’m going to really feel earlier than the ultimate, I’ve been on this place earlier than. I’ll attempt to do the issues that I believe gained final 12 months and attempt to be higher and check out clearly to do the issues that went nicely.

“It’s going to be clearly a very good day for Spanish individuals as nicely [with the UEFA

Euro final]. I didn’t say Spain’s going to win, I’m simply saying that it’s going to be a very enjoyable day however clearly it’s going to be a very tough match. Lorenzo and Djokovic are enjoying nice tennis, I’m going to look at the match and let’s see in opposition to somebody I’m going to play on Sunday.”

Alcaraz, a three-time main champion, improved to 5-2 in opposition to Medvedev, whose lone profession Grand Slam title got here on the 2021 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz broke the Russian on 6-of-15 probabilities, whereas Medvedev was 3-of-3 on break probabilities.

Issues began out nicely for Medvedev. He broke Alcaraz at love for 3-1 within the first set when the Spaniard sailed a forehand extensive.

Alcaraz struggled along with his serve early and Medvedev broke once more for a 4-2 lead.

However whereas serving for the primary set at 5-3, 30-40, Medvedev got here near being defaulted when he cursed out the chair umpire whereas disputing a not-up name. She additionally mentioned it with the event director.

Medvedev dominated the tiebreak en path to a one-set lead, taking it with a service winner.

After Alcaraz took the second set, he earned a break for 2-1 within the third when Medvedev curled a forehand extensive.

Alcaraz continued to enhance his serve by way of the third set en path to a two-sets-to-one lead.

Alcaraz broke early within the fourth for a 1-0 lead with an enormous forehand crosscourt winner.

After giving the break again, Alcaraz broke for 4-3 when Medvedev reached for a two-handed backhand and sailed it lengthy.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Alcaraz hit a service winner towards the doubles alley to carry himself to match level at 40-30.

On match level, he hit a forehand winner that Medvedev returned extensive. And the 2 males met on the internet earlier than Alcaraz clapped to the gang.

“I’m actually blissful about my efficiency right this moment,” Alcaraz stated on courtroom. “I began actually, actually nervous. I believe he was dominating the match, enjoying nice tennis along with his serves, his return sport. It was tough for me however I attempted to drag out all of the nerves originally of the second set.

“After that, I might play my very own sport, I might take pleasure in somewhat bit extra the match…I believe basically I performed a very good match.”