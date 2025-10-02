Deco confirms holding talks with Spain NT director over Barcelona prodigy’s recent injury

FC Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that he spoke with the current sporting director of the Spanish national team, Aitor Karanka, to address the delicate matter of Lamine Yamal’s injury last month.

Hansi Flick and Barcelona were far from happy with how Yamal’s injury had been handled by the Spanish national team during the international break in September.

Despite having been dealing with pubic discomfort, the 18-year-old played two games for La Roja, clocking up over 140 minutes, returning to the club with his injury exacerbated.

It led to him missing four matches in a row – something that left Flick furious, who questioned Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s handling of the player.

As such, Barcelona are on alert ahead of the next international break in the second week of October.

Deco confirms talks held

Nevertheless, Deco, in his role of keeping dialogue channels open, told Mundo Deportivo (h/t SPORT) that the Barça coach’s frustration with De la Fuente’s management has already been left behind.

He attributed it to a communication error and affirmed that relations between the club and the Federation are good.

“There is nothing (in terms of tension), we must use these things to improve, not to keep talking and creating controversy where there is none. The Spanish national team is important for Barça and Barça is important for the national team,” stressed Deco.

“The fact that so many of our players are called up means things are being done well here. That we have so many footballers in the best, or one of the best, national teams in the world is something we are proud of.”

Deco has spoken with his Spain NT counterpart, Karanka, over Lamine situation. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Continuing, he revealed that he had spoken with Karanka and agreed to improve the communications between the two parties further.

“There is no controversy with the RFEF, the things that had to be discussed have already been discussed. I spoke with Karanka and what we will do is improve protocols and communication. Once the player is with the national team, the coach will decide.”

Deco further noted: “We do not want any controversy with the Federation. Communication is good, perhaps some detail failed there.

“If I am Flick and Lamine comes back unable to play the next matches, I would be upset. Just as if I were De la Fuente and I want to win matches, I would play Lamine. It is something historical, and that is the way it is.”

“The big problem is that all national team matches, which are many, are official today. What we must do is improve communication so that everything flows. There is no problem,” he concluded.

Spain will announce their squad for the upcoming international fixtures this week and Barcelona are already making efforts to ensure that Lamine does not get called up, having only recently returned from a layoff.