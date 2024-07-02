De’Anthony Melton Parts Ways With Sixers in Free Agency

De’Anthony Melton will half methods with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. In accordance with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Melton is ready to affix the Golden State Warriors.
When the Sixers entered the 2022 NBA Draft, they held one choose within the first spherical. As Philly’s entrance workplace prioritized making a commerce for a win-now sort of participant, they struck a cope with the Memphis Grizzlies to land a younger and rising guard in Melton.
After wrapping up a three-year stint in Memphis, Melton appeared in a career-high 77 video games for the Sixers in the course of the 2022-2023 season. Though he noticed his position change at instances, Melton began in 58 outings, averaging 28 minutes on the court docket.
The younger veteran introduced precisely what the Sixers anticipated to the desk. Offensively, he was a stable complementary pice, averaging ten factors and three assists whereas capturing almost 40 p.c from deep.
Defensively, Melton was a handful for opposing backcourts. He averaged 4 rebounds and almost two steals per sport.
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Melton knew he had quite a bit to show as he was taking part in for a brand new contract. He began the 12 months off gradual offensively. As soon as Melton began bettering his capturing effectivity, a again damage sidelined him for a protracted stretch.
Melton’s season didn’t finish prematurely, however he missed a lot of the second half of the season. He completed the common season with 38 appearances. Throughout that point, Melton hit on simply 39 p.c of his pictures fro the sphere, as he averaged 11 factors.
With Melton lacking a lot time, he garnered the chance to play in simply one of many Sixers’ six video games towards the New York Knicks in spherical one. It was a significant position change, going from averaging 25 minutes in all 11 video games to seeing the court docket for simply seven minutes complete within the preseason.
It seems that Melton is on a prove-it deal. As he elements with the Sixers after two years, he’ll be part of the Warriors for subsequent season, making a reported $12.8 million. Subsequent season, he may hit the open market as soon as once more.
