Deals at Taco Bell, Taco John’s and more

Nationwide Taco Day, which kicks off the month on Oct. 1, is additional spicy as a result of it is also on a Tuesday – Taco Tuesday.

The tortilla-filled festivities got here into alignment earlier this month when Taco Bell and the Nationwide Day Calendar introduced Nationwide Taco Day, beforehand celebrated every year on Oct. 4, going ahead would at all times be on the primary Tuesday in October.

The chance arose after Taco John’s relinquished its “Taco Tuesday” trademark amid disputes over the rightful possession of the title – and after Taco Bell began a web-based petition to get the trademark freed so all eating places may use it.

