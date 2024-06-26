DEAG Partners With Germany’s Black Mamba Event & Marketing GmbH

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German dwell leisure firm DEAG Deutsche Leisure Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) introduced it’s increasing its give attention to the European pageant house by way of a brand new partnership with Black Mamba Occasion & Advertising GmbH.

Black Mamba is greatest identified for producing the long-running EDM pageant Sputnik Spring Break, which takes place yearly in June on the Pouch Peninsula in Japanese Germany.

The partnership additional expands DEAG’s attain within the EDM/Dance section and joins current pageant codecs equivalent to Airbeat One, MAYDAY, NATURE ONE, Indian Spirit, Syndicate, Ruhr in Love, Toxicator and the Kessel Pageant in Stuttgart which collectively, attracts greater than 250,000 followers a yr.

Sputnik Spring Break has been going down since 2008 and is now one of many largest festivals in jap Germany, drawing round 30,000 guests to Pouch yearly.

The 2024 version of the pageant happened from Might 17-20 and was utterly bought out this yr with headliners equivalent to Cro, Scooter, Nina Chuba, Tream and Timmy Trumpet.

“We’re delighted to have discovered a powerful cooperation companion in our section in DEAG. Collectively, we’ll constantly enhance our pageant for our company and use the community throughout the Group that includes different sturdy festivals and the skilled staff for additional enlargement,” stated Rico Tietze, Managing Director of Black Mamba Occasion & Advertising.

Christian Diekmann, CEO Nationwide of DEAG, added: “With its extraordinarily engaging location and open music program, Sputnik Spring Break is likely one of the most profitable festivals in East Germany and has been established for 15 years. I’m actually wanting ahead to the intensive cooperation with our new companions, who will contribute so much to the belief of our targets and technique within the pageant sector by way of their expertise and understanding.”