Deadpool & Wolverine 4K Blu-Ray Steelbook Preorders Are Live

The most important live-action field workplace draw of 2024 is now out there to look at in your sofa at house. Deadpool & Wolverine is now out there to hire or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and different digital-on-demand companies, however you might wish to wait just a few weeks for the Blu-ray launch on October 22. The digital model prices $30 to personal and $25 to hire. Whereas this pricing construction is regular for blockbusters, the entire bodily editions of Deadpool & Wolverine come bundled with a digital copy. Amazon and Walmart are the one main retailers taking preorders for bodily editions as of October 1.

Preorders for the limited-edition 4K editions–one with a Deadpool steelbook, the opposite with a Wolverine steelbook–are out there at Amazon and Walmart for $66 every. Each editions include 4K Blu-ray, customary Blu-ray, and digital copies. The worth is prone to drop on each of those, and each retailers supply preorder worth ensures. You will pay the bottom supplied worth till your order ships and will not be charged till then. Each editions include 4K Blu-ray, customary Blu-ray, and digital copies.

In the event you do not care about steelbook circumstances, you possibly can preorder the 4K Blu-ray version of Deadpool & Wolverine for under $30; this model comes with common Blu-ray and digital editions. Walmart’s unique Blu-ray version can be out there to preorder for $34.70; this one comes with customary Blu-ray and digital copies in addition to a sleeve with Deadpool pop-up artwork.

We would count on each steelbook editions–one for Deadpool, one for Wolverine–and the Walmart-exclusive Blu-ray to promote out. We are going to replace this preorder information when extra retailers open Deadpool & Wolverine preorders. For now, you possibly can take a look at the trio of restricted editions and the checklist of particular options under.

Fast look: All Deadpool & Wolverine Editions

Deadpool & Wolverine 4K Blu-ray Steelbook – Deadpool Variant

$66 | If worth drops after you preorder, you’ll solely pay the bottom supplied worth earlier than your order ships.

4K Blu-ray version with Deadpool steelbook case

There are two limited-edition 4K UHD variations of the movie so that you can think about. Each come full of the identical bonus content material, however they characteristic unique steelbooks. This model is the Deadpool variant, which options an motion shot of Deadpool on its cowl and a blood-red inside. Among the bonus content material contains commentary from director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, a number of deleted scenes, and several other featurettes that that go behind the scenes of the hit movie.

You’ll be able to preorder the Deadpool steelbook version at Amazon and Walmart. Typically, Deadpool merch has bought out sooner than Wolverine merch, so we would not be stunned if this variant proves tougher to search out.

Deadpool & Wolverine 4K Blu-ray Steelbook – Wolverine Variant

$66 | If worth drops after you preorder, you’ll solely pay the bottom supplied worth earlier than your order ships.

4K Blu-ray version with Wolverine steelbook case

This variant will get you all the identical content material because the Deadpool variant, however as an alternative options Wolverine on its cowl and a vibrant yellow inside. Which means you’re free to select whichever 4K steelbook you suppose would look greatest in your collection–or merely seize whichever one remains to be in inventory.

You’ll be able to preorder the Wolverine steelbook version at Amazon and Walmart, however it should in all probability promote out quick.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Walmart-Unique Blu-ray Version

$34.70

Walmart-exclusive Blu-ray version

Although it solely will get you customary 1080p Blu-ray and digital variations of the movie, this Walmart-exclusive model of Deadpool & Wolverine comes with a fairly cool slipcase. Known as an “O-Sleeve,” the packaging unfolds to disclose chaotic artwork that includes loads of Deadpools surrounding Hugh Jackman’s exasperated Wolverine. In order for you some Deadpool pop-up show artwork, it is best to in all probability order quickly.

Deadpool & Wolverine Bonus Options

Right here’s a better have a look at the bonus options you’ll discover when selecting up Deadpool & Wolverine in your house.

Discovering Madonna – Making the Oner: A breakdown from director Shawn Levy discussing the long-lasting struggle that brings Deadpool and Wolverine collectively.

Sensible Strategy: The solid and crew focus on the life and achievements of the late Ray Chan.

Free Ends: The solid discusses lots of the cameos that seem all through the movie and different behind-the-scenes content material.

Wolverine: Jackman talks about taking part in Wolverine but once more and the way it compares to his previous performances.

Enjoyable Sack – Dr. Deadpool: Learn to get a checkup with Deadpool.

Product Overview: Check out behind-the-scenes gadgets and props.

Wade Is Again: A singular promotional video from Reynolds and Jackman.

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Commentary from Levy and Reynolds

Deadpool & Wolverine Books

Deadpool & Wolverine: The Artwork of the Film

For extra Deadpool & Wolverine enjoyable, you possibly can take a look at a handful of different cool merchandise. Among the best gadgets is Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Artwork of the Film (Hardcover), which arrives on October 29. It takes a better have a look at the movie and options never-before-seen photos and paintings from the blockbuster. It is presently on sale for $90 (was $100). You can too preorder Deadpool & Wolverine: Uncovered – Photographs From the Set, which is the primary Marvel film to get a e book chronicling the manufacturing of the movie in pictures. It would not launch till March 25, 2025, however it’s cheaper than the artwork e book at $60.

Two Deadpool & Wolverine comedian e book collections launched this 12 months, too. Deadpool vs. Wolverine, a group of crossover comics that includes the duo, was revealed in March and is offered for $25 (was $40). In the meantime, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, a graphic novel accumulating the latest four-issue restricted collection, was revealed on October 1 and is offered for $14.39 (was $16).