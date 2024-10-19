Dead City Brings Season 2 Teaser to New York Comic Con

The Strolling Useless took a chunk out of New York Comedian Con on Friday, revealing a primary take a look at the sequence’ second season and asserting when followers can anticipate the season two launch for spin-off Useless Metropolis.

Forged and creatives together with Chief Content material Officer of the Strolling Useless Universe Scott M. Gimple, govt producers and stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, in addition to forged members Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek and Dascha Polanco, have been readily available for a dialogue and to substantiate season two will arrive someday in spring 2025.

Additionally they unveiled a 30-second teaser, which kicked off with a single query: after every part that occurred, why do you wish to convey again Manhattan?

The primary take a look at season two supplied glimpses of what awaits fan-favorite characters Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they navigate post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an island lengthy reduce off from the mainland. “You’re in for a little bit of a shock,” Negan guarantees within the teaser earlier than declaring “Energy is energy” as lights on iconic New York landmarks like Radio Metropolis mild up, hinting at a rising combat for management with Negan and Maggie on reverse sides. It’s a journey that AMC and AMC+ promise is equal components anarchy, hazard, magnificence and terror.

After Useless Metropolis, forged and creatives Gimple, govt producer showrunner David Zabel, director and govt producer Greg Nicotero, govt producers and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, and forged member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi have been additionally readily available for an virtually hour-long panel dialogue moderated by Robert Rodriguez for the at present airing second season of The Strolling Useless: Daryl Dixon – The Ebook of Carol.

Premiering final month, attendees have been aware of the opening minutes of the fourth episode, which can drop on Sunday, Oct. 20, on AMC and AMC+. Season two picked up proper after season one, with Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) confronting previous demons as she additionally fights to search out her pal and he grapples with staying in France.

Take a look at The Strolling Useless: Useless Metropolis season two first-look pictures under.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in ‘The Strolling Useless: Useless Metropolis’ season two. Robert ClarkAMC

Gaius Charles in ‘The Strolling Useless: Useless Metropolis’ season two. Robert ClarkAMC

Dascha Polanco in ‘The Strolling Useless: Useless Metropolis’ season two. Robert ClarkAMC