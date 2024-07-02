Deachman: I played a Canada Day treasure hunt of my own design.

Maple leafs throughout, however not an Oilers’ jersey in sight. Get the most recent from Bruce Deachman straight to your inbox Signal Up Picture by Jean Levac / Postmedia

Article content material On Canada Day, I noticed a person on LeBreton Flats, sporting a gray go well with, gown footwear and shirt, a tie and a hat, on the lookout for all of the world like a banker from the Nineteen Sixties, standing immobile and seemingly unaware of the celebrations that swirled all about him. I additionally noticed a Tim Hortons mascot, within the type of a human sized cup of espresso, however with cargo shorts and bushy legs protruding of the underside of the cup.

Article content material I noticed individuals on Parliament Hill applaud loudly as planes and helicopters flew previous, which struck me as an odd response. I imply, can the pilots hear? And I noticed a lady, on Wellington Road, holding an indication that learn “REPENT!!! For The Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand,” which appeared an entirely out-of-place Canada Day message, however hey, to every their very own. For all these odd sights, although, I obtained no factors, as what I actually wanted to search out was an Edmonton Oilers fan to hug. By the use of rationalization for individuals who weren’t taking part in alongside, I’d written a column on Saturday about previous Canada Days, on the finish of which I’d included a form of bingo card/treasure hunt of a dozen issues to look out for or expertise in Canada Day. Most have been borrowed from Canadian stereotypes, and I didn’t actually count on anybody to participate and really preserve observe of their rating. And I critically didn’t assume that I might do it myself, till the Citizen’s editor-in-chief hoisted me alone Canada Day petard and assigned it to me. However I’m, if nothing else, sport — plus I want the job. So right here’s the way it went… Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia Yeah, proper. Perhaps if I’d performed The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on my cellphone, somebody may need absentmindedly began to sing alongside, however I didn’t consider that, did I? Plus it could have felt like dishonest. When deputy Prime Minister and cheerleader Chrystia Freeland waxed Canadian to the gang, I very almost thought she would escape in track, however alas. Factors: 0

Article content material Picture by Bruce Dechman / Postmedia 2. Seeing somebody drink a Bloody Caesar. Not at LeBreton Flats or on the Hill, however I did discover a few individuals having fun with this Canadian invention at Past the Pale Brewing Firm. John Fagan and Hannah General have been, in actual fact, having fun with double Caesars, or Anne Caesars, they referred to as them, in honour of their buddy Anne who serves them at her cottage for breakfast. Factors: 1 Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 3. See somebody sporting a Canadian flag as a cape. There have been a number of to select from, however I believe I discovered the most effective. Andrew Larche, who has been “doing” Canada Day within the Hill and LeBreton Flats for a couple of decade now, had the big cape, a Canadian flag “robe” (for need of a greater description), red-and-white floral leis round his neck, and what jogged my memory of Maleficent’s headwear, have been she a Canadian. Yearly, he says, hundreds of individuals take selfies and different pictures of him. Factors: 1 Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 4. Seeing a Snowbird jet. Half some extent for those who solely hear it. Throughout the aerial fly-past of quite a few plane, I stood on Parliament Hill beside Jose Izquierdo, who watched each via binoculars. The planes and helicopters flew straight overhead, main me to fret that he may tip over as they handed. The truth that he didn’t was worthy of applause. “Are you an plane fan?” I requested. “I’m a fan of July 1,” he answered. Factors: 1

Article content material Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 5. Somebody says “sorry” to you. I needed to chew my tongue when one man, who ran into me with such power that I nearly fell down, didn’t say “sorry,” however moments later, one other man, Patrick Wang, apologized when he by chance hit my digital camera. Initially from China, Wang has been in Canada for 5 years, and says the stereotype of well mannered and apologetic Canadians is “completely” true. I additionally met Kristen Robinson, who wore a T-shirt that merely learn “SORRY.” The shirt was a welcoming reward from her mom to Robinson’s fiancé, Mark Jennings, when he first got here to Canada from the UK three years in the past. Like Wang, Jennings mentioned the stereotype is “100 per cent” true. Factors: 1 Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 6. Eat or drink one thing that’s each maple- and bacon-flavoured. I assumed I’d be intelligent and swing by Suzy-Q donuts on my option to the Flats, however they have been closed on Canada Day. In the meantime, the onsite BeaverTails and Tim Hortons have been of no assist. As a substitute, The Nice Canadian Poutinerie, on Financial institution Road, agreed to go off menu and make me an particular order of maple-bacon poutine. Factors: 1 (although there must be a second level for resourcefulness.)

Article content material Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 7. Discover somebody with a poutine gravy stain on their shirt. I felt like a vulture as I lurked across the poutine truck at LeBreton, surreptitiously circling poutine-eating households, ready and expecting a dollop of gravy to land on Junior’s T-shirt. However no such luck. What’s unsuitable with children nowadays? I did, although, run into Tony Caswell, who was sporting a T-shirt with a graphic of poutine THAT INCLUDED THE GRAVY. Talking of stereotypes, the T-shirt, a present from his spouse, learn, “Poutine: The Canadian salad.” I requested Caswell if he likes poutine. “After all,” he answered, “I’m Canadian.” Factors: 1 Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 8. Discover somebody with a maple leaf tattoo. Bonus if it’s everlasting. This was one of many issues I regarded for in earnest after I arrived on the Flats, figuring it could be straightforward. I’ll say this: it’s a unique approach to take a look at Canada Day once you’re largely inspecting individuals’s ankles and calves. Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia I did luck in, nevertheless, after I handed James Manicom tossing a soccer round along with his children. I used to be a number of metres away after I noticed a maple leaf tattoo on his arm and referred to as out, “Is that only a short-term tattoo in your arm?” “Sure,” he replied, “however I’ve an actual one, too.” That tattoo, excessive on his leg, reads “Made in Canada” and contains the initials “PSB.” “My mom, Penelope Susan Brown,” he mentioned. “She handed after I was 14 years outdated. I used to be 19 after I bought the tattoo, and I assumed that the 2 issues I might all the time love and by no means change are my mom and my nation.” Factors: 2

Article content material 9. You hear somebody say “Yeah, no, eh” in that actual order.

Yeah, no, eh? Factors: 0 10. You notice a 1972 Paul Henderson Workforce Canada hockey sweater.

What I SHOULD have mentioned was “You notice a 2010 Ryan Getzlaf Workforce Canada hockey sweater.” My fault for being so outdated. Factors: 0. Picture by Bruce Deachman / Postmedia 11. Take a toilet break at any museum (Free admission on July 1!). Finished. I took a photograph of myself on the sink in a washroom on the Canadian Conflict Museum. Even that felt creepy. Factors: 1. 12. Hug somebody sporting Edmonton Oilers gear. Oh, my gosh, I regarded in all places. The worst was when somebody on the Ottawa Senators fan tent informed me they noticed somebody sporting an Oilers cap, backwards. Understanding there was one on the grounds made it (nearly) unimaginable for me to surrender wanting, however after a number of hours it felt like making an attempt to identify a one-legged leprechaun. Later, after I was on Parliament Hill, a buddy despatched me a photograph of somebody at LeBreton sporting a Connor McDavid T-shirt. I did see gear from: The Philadelphia Flyers; Ottawa Senators, Redblacks, Tough Riders, 67’s and Titans; Montreal Canadiens, Expos and Alouettes; New York Islanders, Yankees and Mets; Pittsburgh Penguins; California Golden Seals; Quebec Nordiques; Toronto Blue Jays, FC and Raptors; Cincinnati Reds; Winnipeg Jets; St. Louis Cardinals; Calgary Stampeders; Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks. I don’t know if it was just too quickly for Oilers’ followers to go exterior once more, or if their jerseys are simply on the cleaners, getting the salty tear stains out. Factors: 0. Grand complete for our Canada Day Bingo: 9/12 How’d you do? Beneficial from Editorial How highjinx—an Ottawa knickknack retailer—began feeding their neighbours RCMP’s iconic Musical Journey threatened by low morale, staffing points: audit

