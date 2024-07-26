DCC’s Victoria Kalina Reveals Which Actors She Hopes to See on Raya

Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Victoria Kalina is formally a New Yorker — and he or she’s able to swipe proper on some celebrities.

“I’ve joined the apps,” the America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders breakout star advised Us Weekly completely, naming Raya and Hinge particularly. “It’s scary.”

Victoria, 24, continued, “I really feel prefer it’s completely different assembly somebody organically, however once you’re like, ‘I’m about to fulfill this particular person for the primary time.’ There’s that stress. Everytime you meet them organically, it’s simply very pure.”

She advised Us that she doesn’t know the way issues will go, particularly in the event that they’ve seen her on the Netflix present.

“It will depend on what they consider the present,” she mentioned. “What’s your opinion? Do you like it? Do you hate it? What do you concentrate on me?”

Now that she’s a notable identify, Us threw a few of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers to see who Victoria could be all the way down to match with.

John Mayer and Vanderpump Guidelines star Tom Schwartz had been each a direct “sure” from Victoria.

“I simply suppose he’s obtained an incredible character,” Victoria gushed of the Bravo star. “That truthfully goes such a great distance with me.”

Each Victoria and Glen Powell have Texas roots, so in fact she would swipe proper on the actor.

“Joke with Glen Powell, my brother was in a film with him,” she advised Us, referring to All people Desires Some!!, which was launched in 2016. “My brother had invited us to come back on set, watch him movie for the day and I fell in love with Glen instantly.”

The non-public lives of the squad members was touched on briefly within the Netflix docuseries, however Victoria gave Us extra perception into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders love lives.

“Lemme inform you the stress about that,” she mentioned. “As a result of truthfully, being single on DCC, the only gals are the minority. Everybody was both engaged, about to get married, planning their wedding ceremony, married already. It was identical to, ‘Man, I’m behind.’”

She continued: “After all, [I’m] not. However I used to be identical to, ‘How am I gonna discover my man?’ Particularly since, I imply all I did in Dallas was go to Joffrey [Ballet School], go to apply, perhaps go to Goal. I imply, that was just about it.”

Victoria isn’t too pressed about discovering love, nevertheless, she’s targeted on her “personal life journey” in the intervening time.

“I’m hoping to only actually deal with dance. That’s my principal aim,” she shared. “But when I do [want to] have a enjoyable night time out.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon