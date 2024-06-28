Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II selected by the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Draft; traded to Denver Nuggets

College of Dayton All-American ahead DaRon Holmes II was the twenty second total choice in Wednesday evening’s NBA draft. Holmes was chosen by the Phoenix Suns, who traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

The three-time Dayton White Allen Most Beneficial Participant is the fourth Flyer drafted within the final seven years, and was the one participant drafted from the Atlantic 10. The A-10 has had a draft decide within the final 5 drafts.

Holmes joins energetic NBA Flyers Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers (lottery decide in 2020) and Toumani Camara of the Portland Trailblazers (drafted in 2023).

Dayton’s second-ever consensus All-American, Holmes was named to 6 All-America groups. He was named a Second Group All-American by the Related Press, the NABC and The Sporting Information, and a Third Group All-American by the USBWA, ESPN.com and Subject of 68.

The junior from Goodyear, Ariz. was Atlantic 10 Co-Participant of the Yr and Defensive Participant of the Yr. He was the one participant named First Group All-Atlantic 10 and to the league’s All-Defensive Group.

Holmes led UD in scoring (20.4), rebounding (8.5), FG% (.544, 217-399) and blocked photographs (68 of the staff’s 129). He was additionally third on the staff in steals (31), assists (86) and 3-pt. FG% (.386, 32-83).

He led the A-10 in scoring and rebounding, and was the one participant within the convention’s prime 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocked photographs and FG%.

Holmes is the Dayton profession document holder in blocked photographs (215) and dunks (241). He completed eleventh in profession scoring at UD (1,745 factors) and sixth in profession FG% (.588, 630-1071).

Holmes is the fifth Flyer to be an NBA first spherical draft decide, following within the footsteps of John Horan in 1955 to the Ft. Wayne Pistons, the Paxsons – Jim the daddy in 1956 to the Minneapolis Lakers and Jim the son in 1979 to the Portland Trailblazers – and Toppin to the New York Knicks in 2020.

He’s the 51st Flyer draftee taken within the NBA and ABA drafts.

He’s additionally the fifth Flyer drafted by the Suns. Three UD Corridor of Famers — Dan Sadlier (1969), Damon Goodwin (1986) and Negele Knight (1990) have been the primary three, and Camara was chosen in final yr’s draft.

That is the primary time UD has had gamers taken in consecutive drafts since Sedric Toney (Atlanta Hawks, third spherical) in 1985, and Dave Colbert (Boston Celtics, third spherical) and Goodwin (Suns, seventh spherical) in 1987.

Holmes would be the first Dayton participant to play for the Nuggets.



