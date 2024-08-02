Days of our Lives: Will Xander Cook be the Big Soap Stud on Body & Soul?

In a current episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock, Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) seems to be at a crossroads. After returning The Spectator to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Xander is left feeling annoyed. And he’s confused about his future with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Concurrently, a rumor circulates that Xander would possibly transition into a brand new profession as one of many stars of Physique and Soul. This rumor is additional hinted at when Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) discloses in his gossip column. He says that Xander has been bitten by the performing bug and can be starring on Physique and Soul.

In the meantime, the drama continues as Xander’s mom, Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas). So, she crashes his marriage ceremony, revealing Teresa Donovan’s (Emily O’Brien) lies on Days of Our Lives. And the stunning information that Xander is definitely Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) secret son. This revelation throws Xander into turmoil as he struggles to just accept his new identification. And place within the Kiriakis household, particularly contemplating Victor’s harsh remedy in direction of him prior to now.

The episode concludes with a teaser that the newlyweds, Xander and Sarah, is likely to be shifting into the Kiriakis mansion, following Alex Kiriakis’ (Robert Scott Wilson) departure. Nonetheless, Xander’s profession dilemma stays unresolved, leaving viewers in suspense about his future and potential new function on Physique and Soul.

Get all of your every day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth.

