Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers: July 29-Aug 2 Nicole Out & Theresa Faces Jail

Within the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock from July 29-Aug 2 2024, followers can count on a whirlwind of drama and surprising revelations. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is making her exit. And Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) is doubtlessly dealing with jail time.

In the meantime, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole say their goodbyes to Salem and their family members. Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate Black (Leo Howard) are left behind. So, they’re considering their subsequent transfer underneath the care of Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) on Days of Our Lives.

Elsewhere, Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) reveals Theresa’s felony actions to EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), resulting in a warrant for her arrest. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) receives a job supply and finds companionship with Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

In different developments, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) focus on their future after their current loss. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) is rising paranoid, whereas Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) stirs bother at her new job. The week concludes with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) making a surprising discovery.

Get all of your day by day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust.

