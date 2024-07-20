Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers July 22-26 Alex Disgusted & Xander Shocked

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for July 22-26, 2024.

Monday, July 22, 2024 (Season 59, Episode 236)

Double wedding ceremony crasher causes chaos. And it’s Fiona Prepare dinner! Xander’s mama!

Her arrival turns Alex Kiriakis’ life the other way up.

Theresa Donovan loses all the things.

Brady Black and Ava Vitali commiserate about their breakups.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 (Season 59, Episode 237)

Bobby as Everett has an encounter with Jada Hunter that’s unusual.

Stefan DiMera and Gabi reconcile after an argument.

Kristen DiMera places Ava in an ungainly place.

Connie Vinisky wants a brand new plan.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (Season 59, Episode 238)

Kate Roberts delivers each good and unhealthy information to Abe Carver concerning the Physique & Soul reboot.

Gabi Hernandez finds killer Connie with Rafe.

Bob-Everett does one thing that makes Stephanie and Jada suspicious.

Bob-Everett’s habits in the direction of Kayla Brady & Marlena Evans raises pink flags too.

Thursday, July 25, 2024 (Season 59, Episode 239)

Holly Jonas will get gorgeous information from Nicole Walker after she spends alone time with Tate.

It’s sport on as EJ faces off with Eric Brady in a last-ditch battle for Nicole.

Alex feels indignant and bitter and Sarah Horton tries to calm him down.

Brady does one thing to make his life messier.

Xander calls for solutions from Theresa.

Friday, July 26, 2024 (Season 59, Episode 240)

Xander’s in a susceptible temper when he talks to Maggie Horton about Victor Kiriakis.

Theresa feels sorry for her actions and surprises Alex and Brady each.

Alex mends fences with Justin.

Holly tells Nicole to not uproot her life.

In an thrilling week of Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) turns into embroiled in household drama. And he offers with the sudden arrival of Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas). The double wedding ceremony chaos continues, with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) reveling within the drama.

Days of Our Lives: Fiona Prepare dinner Causes Chaos

Elsewhere, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) discover solace in one another’s firm. Additionally, whereas Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) has an uncommon encounter with Bobby, who’s pretending to be Everett Lynch (Blake Berris). In a stunning revelation, it’s clear that it’s Fiona, not Anjelica Devereaux (Judith Chapman), who wrote the revealing letter.

In the meantime, Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) faces a big setback. Because the week unfolds, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) stumbles upon Connie. And she or he is with an injured Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), elevating suspicions.

Amidst this, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) has some blended information for Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Because the week concludes, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) receives life-changing information. And it comes from her mom, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). So, it’s per week of revelations and confrontations on Days of Our Lives.

