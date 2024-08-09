Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Jennifer Horton Demands Answers

Days of our Lives weekly spoilers report that Jennifer Horton is again in Salem and demanding solutions. Lately, her husband, Jack Deveraux, and son-in-law, Chad DiMera, discovered a lady who could possibly be Abigail Deveraux. The thriller lady doesn’t keep in mind a lot about her previous however agrees to assist the lads. Will her DNA show that she’s their Expensive Abby? Additional, Jennifer might ask for a second spherical of testing. Elsewhere, Xander Prepare dinner and Sarah Horton proceed celebrating their latest marriage. Nevertheless, issues might finish in catastrophe for the comfortable newlyweds when the groom can’t discover his stunning bride. Is she a sufferer of foul play? Lastly, Johnny DiMera and Chanel Durpee turn out to be extra suspicious of Connie Viniski. Will the loopy killer strike once more through the week of August 12-16, 2024, on the NBC Peacock unique?

Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Jennifer Horton Wants the Fact

DOOL spoilers reveal that Jennifer Horton (Cady McLain) returns to Salem subsequent week. She joins her husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), and son-in-law, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). The lads adopted clues that led them to an empty condo advanced and a mysterious lady. The girl, portrayed by AnnaLynne McCord, could possibly be Abigail Deveraux.

In fact, Jennifer needs to know in the event that they discovered her daughter on Days of our Lives. She nonetheless grieves the lack of Abby. At one level, Jennifer Horton even turned to substances once more, leading to a hit-and-run accident together with her stepdaughter, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). Jennifer nearly went to jail. However she is in a a lot better way of thinking now.

Subsequent week, on DOOL, Jennifer, Jack, Chad, and the girl look forward to DNA take a look at outcomes. Moreover, Chad tries to jog the newcomer’s reminiscence. Will she recall something about Abigail’s life? Jennifer Horton and Jack Deveraux hope that she is their daughter again from the useless. Additional, the brand new lady confuses Chad and Abby’s kids. How will Chad clarify the state of affairs?

What is going to the take a look at end result present on Days of our Lives? Spoilers point out that Jennifer Horton calls for a second spherical of testing. Additional, sources recommend the potential for twins or perhaps a clone. In spite of everything, if Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) was concerned something is feasible. Will Jennifer and her household get the solutions they search? Keep tuned as this thriller unravels on the Peacock sudser. Search for Jennifer to return subsequent week.

DOOL Spoilers: Xander & Sarah Have a good time Their Love

Days of our Lives weekly spoilers spill that hunky Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) and his stunning bride, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), proceed celebrating their latest nuptials. They lastly tied the knot in the lounge of their Scottish-themed condo. Her mom, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), presided over the ceremony, whereas the groom’s mom, Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), appeared on.

The couple has a lot to be grateful for. They’ve an exquisite daughter, Victoria Grace. Plus, Xander lately discovered he’s Victor Kiriakis’s (John Aniston) secret son and inherits the Titan’s property. Additional, DOOL recaps present Dandy Xandy making amends along with his estranged mom.

Sadly, the couple’s happiness could also be short-lived on Days of our Lives. Weekly spoilers trace that Sarah goes lacking. In the meantime, her mendacity alcoholic mother-in-law and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) cowl up against the law. Do they inadvertently do one thing to the brand new bride? What does Fiona do to Sarah?

Days Weekly Spoilers: Johnny & Chanel Surprise About Connie

DOOL weekly spoilers report that Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and his spouse Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) start to surprise about Connie Viniski (Julie Dove). The brand new DiMera Enterprises worker had an odd run-in with the couple outdoors Candy Bits.

The killer makes bizarre feedback about Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jiminez) being betrayed by somebody near her. Connie buys her biscuits and heads to the workplace, leaving Chanel and Johnny curious. They surprise what on the planet the girl is speaking about on Days of our Lives.

Subsequent week on DOOL, Johnny and Chanel turn out to be extra suspicious of Connie. Will they uncover her darkish secrets and techniques? In spite of everything, she killed Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and Everett Lynch/Bobby Stein (Blake Berris). Connie additionally put Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) in Salem’s College Hospital.

Will Johnny and Chanel be the subsequent two individuals on Connie’s Days of our Lives hit checklist? In the meantime, Xander Prepare dinner and Sarah Horton’s honeymoon part may finish in catastrophe. Why does Sarah Horton instantly go lacking? Lastly, Jennifer Horton is again in Salem. Will she be reunited together with her daughter the week of August 12-16, 2024?

Return to Cleaning soap Filth for the most recent DOOL spoilers and information.