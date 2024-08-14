Within the newest episode of Days of Our Lives, viewers speculate in regards to the mysterious way forward for Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). Teresa bought a six-month stint in jail for her sequence of crimes, leaving followers questioning if she would possibly return with a shock being pregnant. The potential fathers are Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), or Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).

In the meantime, Fiona Cook dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), causes chaos by revealing Alex to be a fraud, with the true inheritor to Victor Kiriakis’ fortune being Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer). This revelation leads Teresa to show herself into the Salem PD on Days of Our Lives. And her brother Andrew Donovan is (Colton Little) figuring out a plea deal.

The cleaning soap has left open the potential of Teresa’s return. As Cleaning soap Digest is hinting that Emily O’Brien shouldn’t be gone for good. In the meantime, different characters comparable to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Brady may discover themselves single and prepared for love once more, setting the stage for potential new storylines.

