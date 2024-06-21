Days of our Lives Spoilers: Theresa Donovan Can’t Be Trusted

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Theresa Donovan nonetheless has one thing to cover. Additional, she jumped out of Brady Black’s arms and again to Alex Kiriakis’s. Nonetheless, the exes might have one other shut second once they chaperone their son’s Promenade. But, the Titan CEO pops the query. Subsequent week on the sudser, Brady grows suspicious of his ex-lover. She hides one thing large. He takes his issues to the lovelorn fiance. Theresa’s previous is about to return again to hang-out her. Will her forgery result in a one-way ticket out of Salem when Alex and Xander Cook dinner be taught the reality about Victor Kiriakis? Right here’s what we all know concerning the NBC Peacock unique to this point.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Is Theresa Donovan Reliable?

DOOL spoilers present Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) getting a number of consideration currently. She’s in a love triangle with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Alex feels passionate about the blonde and shares his emotions with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deirdre Corridor). But, he questions her trustworthiness.

After all, Marlena should hold her private opinion about her ex-daughter-in-law to herself. She tells Alex to take heed to his coronary heart and talk along with his live-in girlfriend. Days of our Lives recaps present Alex admitting to Theresa he loves her, and the sentiments are mutual. However is there belief there?

Alex might really feel he can belief his girlfriend. Nonetheless, she hides a life-altering secret. Final Summer time on DOOL, she helped Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos) forge the late Victor Kiriakis’s (John Aniston) paperwork. Now, Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer) has no concept he’s the precise long-lost son of the fallen Titan.

Not solely that, however she might additionally nonetheless love Brady on Days of our Lives. The gold digger might care about Alex, however she’s solely after his cash and the ability it brings. Sources point out Brady and his ex might have one other intimate second once they chaperone their son Tate’s (Leo Howard) Promenade. And on the identical day, Alex pops the query. No marvel Brady will get suspicious.

DOOL Spoilers: Brady Tells Alex His Suspicions about Theresa

Days of our Lives spoilers report that subsequent week, Brady Black feels suspicious of Theresa Donovan and takes his issues to his cousin Alex Kiriakis. However will he be receptive? In spite of everything, he might really feel like his relative is simply jealous of his relationship along with her. She did depart Brady and returned to Alex in a heartbeat.

Though each Brady and Theresa agreed they’re too poisonous collectively to attempt at one other severe relationship, it’s apparent the spark remains to be there. Does one thing occur on DOOL’s Promenade Evening that leads Brady to query his ex? Or will he bump into one thing left by Konstantin Meleounis pointing fingers on the blonde?

Look who’s again! 👀

And promenade evening appears to be like promising. 😍 #DaysofourLives on Peacock!⏳ #Days pic.twitter.com/srU4yF1dGk — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) June 14, 2024

Additional, Brady might start to ponder the Greek man’s final phrases. Who was he speaking about being of their midst? And his thorn within the aspect remark concerning the blonde might sound alarms in Brady’s thoughts. Discover out what has received his wheels turning subsequent week on Peacock’s Days of our Lives.

Days Spoilers: Theresa Scrambles to Cover Her Secret

DOOL followers know Theresa Donovan’s days are numbered. She will’t go on eternally along with her scheme with Alex Kiriakis, who will not be Victor’s son. This revelation will change lives. Each Alex’s and Xander Cook dinner’s. However who will spill the tea and expose Theresa for the mendacity gold digger she is?

Sources tease that Xander’s mom, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas), might drop the bomb at his wedding ceremony to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). Different viewers marvel if the reality comes out at Theresa’s wedding ceremony to Alex. Both manner, the Kiriakis clan is in for an enormous shock and shake-up this Summer time on Days of our Lives.

Theresa Donovan simply can’t be trusted. And she or he’s about to go down for her lies on DOOL. Keep tuned.

