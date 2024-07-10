Days of our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Wants Peace and a Double Wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Maggie Horton Kiriakis feels her household is falling aside. On the one facet, Alex Kiriakis heads the household enterprise, Titan Industries, and butts heads with anybody who could have a special perspective about operating the corporate. Conversely, Xander Cook dinner tries to play good with the CEO relative. Finally, nevertheless, Alex and Xander don’t get alongside. In the meantime, Theresa Donovan and Sarah Horton want their males would name a truce. Additional, the ladies are planning to marry into the household. So, will Alex and Theresa prolong the olive department and comply with a double wedding ceremony? Do Xander and Sarah change their minds a couple of duo ceremony to please the redheaded matriarch? Plus, a shock visitor could change all the pieces for each {couples} on the NBC Peacock unique.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Horton Kiriakis Will get an Concept

DOOL spoilers report that Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) is uninterested in her relations’ infighting. She’s tried to make peace with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and is slowly getting there with the inheritor. However the hunk is headstrong and thinks he is aware of the easiest way to run Titan Industries.

Additional, he lately proposed to Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) on Days of our Lives. In fact, she stated sure. So now Maggie’s family might be internet hosting not one however two weddings. Her daughter Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer) additionally plan on tying the knot once more. The third time’s a appeal, proper?

This week on DOOL, Maggie Horton proposes a means for Alex and his bride-to-be to carry the Kiriakis clan collectively. Maggie asks her stepson/step-nephew and Theresa if they’d think about a double wedding ceremony together with her daughter and fiance. Will Maggie’s suggestion turn out to be a actuality this Summer season?

DOOL Spoilers: Alex & Theresa Plus Xander & Sarah in Wedded Bliss?

Days of our Lives followers know {that a} double wedding ceremony is a recipe for catastrophe on the sudser. Weddings, generally, will be wrought with chaos. Have a look at Maggie Horton Kiriakis’s latest fake wedding ceremony to Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos). However Maggie has hope for her household’s happiness.

Nevertheless, Xander and Sarah might have extra convincing. Bonnie Kiriakis (Judy Evans) already instructed sharing their wedding ceremony day with Theresa and Alex. Maybe Maggie can get by way of to her daughter and Dandy Xandy, particularly if Alex and Theresa comply with the plan on DOOL. However likelihood is that Maggie can get the joyful couple to comply with her plan.

Each {couples} could say sure to Maggie Horton Kiriakis this week on Days of our Lives. Little does she know, Theresa plotted with the Greek man to change Victor Kiriakis’s (John Aniston) secret inheritor from Xander to Alex. Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has already accosted her about realizing Alex was the inheritor earlier than they slept collectively. However Theresa denied wanting in Victor’s briefcase. Regardless, Maggie could get her want.

Days Spoilers: A Shock Visitor Might Change All the things

DOOL spoilers predict that Maggie’s plan for a peaceable, joyful double wedding ceremony might not be so peaceable or joyful in any case. If Xander’s mom, Fiona Cook dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), reveals up, she may spill that her son is the true inheritor, not Alex. However Theresa Donovan thinks she thwarted Sarah’s plan to ask her future mother-in-law to the marriage.

But, go away it to Bonnie to seek out Fiona’s invitation within the trash (due to Theresa) and mail it herself. Days of our Lives followers imagine that if Fiona reveals up, she is going to need her son to know his rightful place within the Kiriakis family. Maggie Horton Kiriakis, as is everybody else, is in for a giant shock.

Will Alex marry Theresa when the info come out? Do Xander and Sarah lastly get married this Summer season? Maggie’s family is in for a substantial shake-up eventually on DOOL.

