Within the newest Days of Our Lives developments, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself in the midst of a brewing storm. With Nicole Walker (Ari Zucker) set to exit the present, EJ’s romantic prospects look unsure.

His previous relationships, together with his tumultuous marriage with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and his transient affair with Belle Black (Martha Madison), have been fraught with challenges. EJ’s attainable future romances, nonetheless, stir intrigue. There’s the potential of a fiery reference to Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). As she shares an equally contentious relationship with him on Days of Our Lives.

One other fascinating prospect is a possible love triangle involving EJ, his brother Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Abigail Deveraux. There’s additionally an opportunity for a romance with both Theresa Donovan or Gwen Rizczech, by Emily O’Brien, relying on the character’s future NBC Peacock cleaning soap opera. With Nicole’s departure from Days of Our Lives set for late July 2024, it’s clear that important modifications are on the horizon for EJ and the residents of Salem.

