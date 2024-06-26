Days of our Lives: Leo’s Daddy Drama – John Black IS REALLY His Papa?

Days of our Lives on NBC Peacock units an exhilarating scene this week as Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) confronts his deceitful mom, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman). A storyline from the late ’80s is revived. And it’s stirring up questions relating to Leo’s paternity. Diana, again then, claimed John Black (Drake Hogestyn) to be Leo’s father. Now, the favored cleaning soap opera teases a possible twist within the story.

Beforehand, Diana had tried to steal John from Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) and had even poisoned her. Arrested for tried homicide, Diana confessed to tampering with the DNA take a look at. It initially confirms John as Leo’s father. This revelation devastated Leo and upset John on Days of our Lives.

This week, Leo, at present in remedy with Marlena. And he decides to confront his mom in Statesville jail. As Leo prepares his speech, it’s speculated that Diana might drop one other bombshell. Will she confess to mendacity about mendacity, confirming that John is certainly Leo’s father? Or will she additional complicate issues by admitting uncertainty in regards to the fact on DOOL?

The Days of our Lives storyline may take an attention-grabbing flip if John is revealed to be Leo’s father. It will present Leo with extra household and integrating him extra totally into the character canvas of Salem. The confrontation with Diana guarantees to be a dramatic affair. And probably offering Leo with some closure and setting the stage for his new love curiosity, a personality named Dario Hernandez performed by Al Calderon.

Get all of your every day spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!