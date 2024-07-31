In thrilling information for Days of Our Lives followers, intriguing storylines are unfolding for characters EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), and Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer). Spoilers counsel an array of drama with relationships ending. And sudden hook-ups, and shock returns. Fiona Prepare dinner, portrayed by Serena Scott Thomas, is reportedly returning to reconcile together with her son, Xander Prepare dinner. And this may increasingly occur earlier than her alleged terminal sickness takes a toll. Xander Prepare dinner, now a Kiriakis, is ready to marry Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) subsequent week.

In the meantime, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) allegedly cheats with Pleasure Wesley (Alex Ann Hopkins). In different casting information, Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) is returning to Days of Our Lives.

Nevertheless, there appears to be potential heartbreak as rumors counsel Brandon Barash, who performs Stefan DiMera, could also be leaving the present by the top of the yr. As storylines proceed to evolve, look out for sudden twists and turns as characters navigate love, loss, and revenge in Salem on Days of our Lives.

