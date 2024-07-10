Days of our Lives LEAK: Abby Clone – Doug Funeral Scoop – Cheaters & Twists!

Within the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, followers can count on main plot twists and turns. Leaked data factors to a double marriage ceremony that entails Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien), and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).

Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Susanne Rogers) will play a vital function in convincing Teresa and Sarah to get on board with the concept. In a shocking twist, Xander’s mom, Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), may disrupt the ceremony.

Tragic information surrounds Doug Williams’ character, Invoice Hayes. And particulars emerge about his funeral and a subsequent exit storyline. A number of characters could stick round Salem. Even after Doug’s farewell episode on Days of our Lives.

The present will even delve right into a soap-within-a-soap storyline, that includes Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds). They’re producing a cleaning soap with head author, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Nancy Wesley makes a return as a part of this plot.

Intriguingly, a dishonest scandal involving an surprising character is hinted at. And the offender being from the youthful era of characters. Lastly, the return of Abigail Deveraux, performed by AnnaLynne McCord, is anticipated. So this provides additional suspense to the narrative. Nevertheless, it’s unclear whether or not McCord is portraying Abigail or an uncanny lookalike.

