Days of our Lives: Heartbroken Alex’s Rebound Revenge Romance

Within the newest episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is left heartbroken by the lies and deceptions of Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). Alex, reeling from the betrayal, begins in search of solace within the arms of different ladies in Salem, together with his most up-to-date lover, the infamous Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Nonetheless, it’s urged that Kristen could not present the emotional consolation Alex wants. In the meantime, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) emerges as a possible supply of consolation for Alex. And that is given her personal experiences with heartbreak on Days of Our Lives. As Alex seeks consolation, followers speculate on doable romantic rebounds. So this features a potential rekindling along with his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein). She was just lately damage by the actions of Bobby Stein (Blake Berris).

Including to the drama, Theresa Donovan’s departure from Salem is imminent. So this leaves Alex navigating the emotional aftermath of a failed marriage. The episode additionally hints at a doable romance between Ava and Alex. It is a potential growth that might undoubtedly add one other layer of complexity to the continuing saga in Salem.

