Days of our Lives: Fiona & Brady’s Night of Boozy Crime – Sarah in Peril?

Within the newest episode of Days of Our Lives, viewers witnessed a possible flip for the worst. Spoilers point out a troubling storyline for Fiona Cook dinner (Serena Scott Thomas) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). The duo’s alcohol-fueled escapades escalate. So, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) finds herself within the crosshairs of hazard.

Brady is heartbroken over Theresa Donovan’s deceit. So, he seeks consolation in Fiona. Regardless of their age hole, the pair’s chemistry is plain. Which ends up in a secret affair. Nonetheless, issues take a darkish flip when spoilers counsel that Brady and Fiona’s drunken antics might result in a criminal offense. And Sarah presumably being a sufferer on Days of Our Lives.

In the meantime, Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer) is frantically trying to find his lacking spouse, Sarah. There’s a looming risk of his mom and Brady inflicting irreparable hurt to his beloved Sarah. So, Xander’s newfound happiness could possibly be short-lived. Because the plot thickens, viewers are left questioning if Sarah will turn into collateral harm in Brady and Fiona’s reckless actions.

