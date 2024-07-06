Days of our Lives: Eric & Nicole Exit – He Returns After Her Death?

Days of Our Lives is ready to deliver intense drama with Ari Zucker’s impending exit as Nicole Walker. And the NBC Peacock cleaning soap reveals an explosive secret that may change Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) life as nicely.

EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) secret about Eric being the organic dad of Jude (Oliver McLarty) is getting ready to unraveling. Solely 4 folks know, together with Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), Melinda Trask (Tina Huang). And the physician who facilitated the child swap, have been aware about this info on Days of Our Lives.

Nonetheless, the state of affairs escalates when Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) discovers the reality from the genetic testing report. And this causes a rift between the brothers. So, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) is trapped in jail attributable to EJ’s machinations. However she is anticipated to uncover the reality. So, she should confront the brothers on DOOL.

The storyline takes a flip as Nicole learns about her little one with Eric. And this units the stage for Zucker’s exit. So, the destiny of Nicole, Eric, and their little one, together with the way forward for EJ and Stefan’s relationship, provides suspense to the upcoming episodes.

