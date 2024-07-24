Days of our Lives: Eric Leaves with Nicole but Returns to Salem Alone!

Days of Our Lives followers are in for a roller-coaster trip because the destiny of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) takes a dramatic flip. The duo plans to go away Salem. This comes after Eric discovers the reality about EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) misleading plot.

Nevertheless, their departure is met with resistance from Nicole’s daughter, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis). As she is unwilling to go away her secret lover, Tate Black (Leo Howard), on Smith Island. Amidst the turmoil, EJ DiMera throws a last-minute wrench of their plans. He threatens to disclose a darkish secret from Eric’s previous. Regardless, Eric and Nicole proceed with their departure, marking the confirmed final look of Arianne Zucker on the present.

The circumstances round their exit trace at a less than excellent ending for the couple, leaving followers speculating about the way forward for their favourite characters. Eric is predicted to return to Salem ultimately, however the query stays whether or not he’ll return alone or with their son, Jude Brady (Oliver McLarty).

