Days of Our Lives followers are in for a rollercoaster of revelations and drama the week of July 8-12, 2024. The persevering with saga of Abby Deveraux (performed by Marci Miller), presumed lifeless, takes a shocking flip. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) considers exhuming her physique. And this doubtlessly exposes a surprising reality that stuns Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

In the meantime on the NBC Peacock cleaning soap opera, tensions rise as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is arrested for a jail break. And Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) delivers some disappointing information to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Viewers ought to brace for intense confrontations.

Additionally on Days of Our Lives, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) stumbles upon a heated argument between Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), setting the stage for vital plot developments.

The drama continues with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) when he reveals his plans for his son Tate Black (Leo Howard). And Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) dropping a bombshell on Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer). As these intricate storylines unfold, followers of the long-running NBC cleaning soap opera can count on loads of suspense and surprises. And secrets and techniques to be revealed the week of seven/8-7/12/2024.

