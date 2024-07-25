Days of our Lives Early Spoilers July 29-Aug 2: Xander vs Mom & an Abby Update

Days of our Lives followers, prepare for some recent spoilers for the week of July 29-August 2,2024. Anticipate Xander Prepare dinner’s (Paul Telfer) mom points, the departure of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and a big replace on Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) approaches Abe Carver (James Reynolds) with information about their Physique and Soul reboot.

In the meantime, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) finds Killer Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). And this creates a clumsy scenario on Days of our Lives. Suspicion arises round ‘Ever Bob’ who provokes Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

Different noteworthy scenes to be careful for embody Xander in search of solutions from Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien), Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) messy love life, and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) menace to Eric. Because the week concludes, followers can count on Nicole Walker and Eric Brady to depart Salem, an uplifting promotion for Jada Hunter from Paulina Value (Jackee Harry), and the persevering with seek for Abigail Deveraux by Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Be sure you tune in for these thrilling developments on Days of our Lives from 7/29-8/2/2024.

