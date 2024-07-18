Days of our Lives Early Spoilers July 22-26: Eric vs EJ & Connie Tries Again

In a whirlwind week on Days of Our Lives, excessive tensions and romantic rendezvous take heart stage. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) face off in an intense showdown over Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Additionally, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate Black (Leo Howard) proceed their secret trysts.

In the meantime on the NBC Peacock cleaning soap opera, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is left reeling from the shock of his ex, Theresa Donovan’s (Emily O’Brien) impending nuptials. Elsewhere in Salem, Holly’s good friend, Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz), threatens to show Tate and Holly’s secret conferences. And this creates a tense environment.

Teresa Donovan’s days are numbered as her deceptions come to mild. And this leaves her future unsure. Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez discover frequent floor amidst their very own set of challenges on Days of our Lives.

Additionally, in a shocking twist, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) discovers killer Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). So, this intensifies the drama on DOOL.

The week caps off with a dramatic face-off between EJ DiMera and Eric Brady. And a heartfelt dialogue between Xander Cook dinner (Paul Telfer) and Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Susanne Rogers). Preserve your eyes peeled for extra thrilling happenings on Days of Our Lives.

