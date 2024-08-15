Days of our Lives Early Spoilers Aug 19-23: Abigail Reunited with Mom Jennifer

The riveting drama in Days of Our Lives on Peacock continues to unfold with spoilers for the week of August 19-23, 2024. In an emotional reunion, Abigail Deveraux (AnnaLynne McCord) is again along with her mom Jennifer Horton (Cady McClain). In the meantime, Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) is overwhelmed after a tragic incident involving Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Because the thriller surrounding Abigail’s true id deepens on Days of Our Lives. Marin, additionally performed by AnnaLynne McCord, undergoes a DNA take a look at. The intriguing narrative additionally consists of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) mistaking Hattie Adams (Deidre Corridor) for Marlena Evans. In a high-stakes search, Xander spots a bleeding and damaged Sarah. And Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas) makes an attempt to erase proof of her crime.

Because the week progresses, Jennifer returns to Salem, and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) confronts Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). The storyline additionally entails Leo and Hattie’s persistent miscommunications, Alex Kiriakis’ annulment, and the continuing investigation into Sarah’s hit-and-run crime from 8/19-8/23-2024.

Get all of your every day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust.

