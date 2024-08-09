Days of our Lives Early Spoilers Aug 12-16: Sarah Tragedy & Abby DNA Dilemma

In an exhilarating week from August 12-16, 2024 on Days of our Lives on Peacock, followers will see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) face a tragic incident. And Abigail Deveraux (AnnaLynne McCord) battle with a DNA dilemma. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) provide Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) a job. Additionally, Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton renew their vows in an surprising wedding ceremony. Nevertheless, the celebrations are short-lived as Xander’s mom, Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), struggles to take care of sobriety.

In the meantime, Hattie Adams (Deidre Corridor) and Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) fire up some hassle on the Brady Pub. Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) reaches a breaking level with Sophia Choi’s (Madelyn Kientz) torment, and a mysterious lady, Marin (AnnaLynne McCord), who bears a putting resemblance to Abby, is noticed eavesdropping on Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) on DOOL.

Lastly, because the week concludes, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) battles with guilt over a secret fling with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), resulting in a tense confrontation with Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez). Keep tuned for per week of excessive drama and surprising twists in Days of our Lives from 8/12-8/16/2024.

Get all of your each day Days of our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!