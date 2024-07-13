Days of our Lives Comings & Goings Fiona Cook Airdate and 3 Huge Returns

In an thrilling replace for Days of Our Lives followers, a plethora of comings and goings unfold within the Salem city. Xander Prepare dinner’s (Paul Telfer) mom, Fiona Prepare dinner, is ready to make her debut, and there are three vital returns to keep watch over.

As Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) push for a double marriage ceremony, the drama intensifies with surprises in retailer for each Xander and Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). The return of Fiona guarantees to unearth some hidden truths, presumably resulting in Alex Kiriakis (Jon Lindstrom) dropping his wrongly gained inheritance.

Along with the marriage drama, JJ Devereaux (Casey Moss), Phillip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier), and Nurse Whitley King (Kim Coles) are all set to return to the present. The funeral of Doug Williams (Invoice Hayes) brings again acquainted faces, together with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), with some characters set to stay round for some time. Followers can stay up for this upcoming whirlwind of drama and surprises within the city of Salem.

Get all of your day by day Days of our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters' fates.

