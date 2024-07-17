Days of our Lives Comings and Goings: Sonny, Paul, & Andrew Return for the Wedding

Days of our Lives comings and goings see the return of three hunks – Sonny Kiriakis, Paul Narita, and Andrew Donovan. First, Sonny hurries residence for his brother Alex Kiriakis’s marriage ceremony to Theresa Donovan. After all, he would wish to be in Salem for his sibling’s huge day. Additional, Andrew Donovan plans on strolling his sister down the aisle for the double ceremony. He nonetheless is aware of that his sibling kidnapped Xander Prepare dinner and Sarah Horton’s child woman final Fall. However Theresa pleaded for him to not inform the ISA. Lastly, the hunky trifecta contains the return of Paul Narita because the spy man’s plus one. Will John Black be again from Greece to go to together with his former baseball-playing son? Lastly, Fiona Prepare dinner surprises her son Xander Prepare dinner at his marriage ceremony to Sarah Horton. on the NBC Peacock unique.

Days of our Lives Comings and Goings: Sonny Kiriakis Returns to Salem

DOOL comings and goings reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) flies residence to Salem for his brother’s marriage ceremony. After all, issues have been sophisticated between Sonny and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). In spite of everything, Alex believes that the late Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is his organic father, not Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kirth).

Days of our Lives spoilers point out that Justin and Alex trade phrases earlier than the ceremony. Will Sonny see a reconciliation between his dad and brother? Sonny Kiriakis is aware of Justin is deeply harm by shedding Alex as a son. In reality, the Titan CEO stopped calling him dad when he discovered he was Victor’s secret son.

Additional, Sonny could possibly be in for a substantial shock when Alex learns that his bride cast the useless man’s papers. He’s not the inheritor. That may be Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer). However will the key come out on the marriage ceremony? Search for Sonny’s return for Alex’s huge day later this week on DOOL.

Days Comings and Goings: Andrew Donovan & Paul Narita Attend Marriage ceremony

Days of our Lives comings and goings reveal that Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) and his boyfriend Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) attend the double marriage ceremony beginning this week. Additional, Andrew walks his sister, Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien), down the aisle. In the meantime, Paul attends as Andrew’s plus one.

DOOL followers know that Andrew lied to fellow ISA brokers about his sister’s function in kidnapping Victoria Prepare dinner final Fall. However Theresa gave him a giant sob story so he protected her from prosecution. After all, in the event that they discovered, Xander Prepare dinner and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) could be furious.

However did Andrew confide the state of affairs in Paul? Brokers must preserve sure issues high secret. Moreover, viewers marvel if John Black (Drake Hogestyn) comes residence from Greece in time to see his son. Paul positively needs to meet up with his dad if he’s round Salem. Watch Days of our Lives to seek out out.

DOOL Comings and Goings: Fiona Prepare dinner Shocks Salem

Days of our Lives comings and goings announce the debut of Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas). Xander and Sarah don’t know that his mom acquired the invitation. In spite of everything, she didn’t RSVP. So she is going to flip heads when she arrives on the double marriage ceremony later this week.

DOOL watchers marvel if she is going to reveal the reality about him being Victor’s secret son and inheritor. She might spill every part or play her playing cards near the vest.

Search for her arrival later this week on Days of our Lives. Somy Kiriakis, Paul Narita, and Andrew Donovan additionally arrive for the double marriage ceremony on Friday, July 19, 2024.

