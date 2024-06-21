Days of our Lives: Chanel Miscarriage? Huge Pregnancy Crisis for Johnny & Wife

Days of our Lives continues to take its viewers on a rollercoaster experience with sudden twists and turns. Pregnant Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) are making ready to go away Salem for Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, a surprising being pregnant complication threatens to vary their plans. The storyline unfolds across the couple’s session with a high-risk specialist for assessments, because of Chanel’s unintended publicity to radioactive iodine. The first concern is the potential danger of beginning defects to their unborn child.

The drama heightens when EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) suggests Chanel to terminate her being pregnant, inflicting a stir. The NBC Peacock cleaning soap opera additionally hints at Paulina Worth (Jackee Harry) and Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) two-year marriage ceremony anniversary celebration, bringing again Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Lani Worth (Sal Stowers), and their twins, Jules and Carver.

Within the meantime, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) blackmails EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) with take a look at outcomes he present in a secure. The upcoming episodes promise an emotional rollercoaster because the characters cope with guilt, concern, and the opportunity of a tragic ending.

