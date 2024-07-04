Days of our Lives: Ava’s Next Romance After Harris Exit Will Be

Days of Our Lives followers noticed a twist as Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) left Salem final week. However Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) is about to remain within the NBC cleaning soap opera. Hypothesis is rife about her subsequent romantic pairing.

Some potential suitors embrace Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), who’s at the moment engaged to Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). However he may discover himself single quickly as a consequence of Theresa’s manipulative actions. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), Ava’s ex-lover, is one other risk. That is regardless of his ongoing relationship with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), recognized for his attraction to scheming girls, is also a contender on DOOL.

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who lately left city, is one other identify within the combine. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Ava’s arch-nemesis, may become an intriguing match, given the basic cleaning soap opera trope of turning from hate to like.

Lastly, there’s a slight risk of Joey Johnson, who stays off-screen for now, reentering the image, which would definitely add an fascinating dynamic contemplating their previous historical past.

