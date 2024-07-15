Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers: Xander’s Surprise Wedding Crasher Changes Everything

Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers spill that Xander Prepare dinner‘s mum crashes his marriage ceremony. In fact, this shocks him and his lovely bride, Sarah Horton. Additional, Fiona Prepare dinner surprises the opposite bridal social gathering, Theresa Donovan and Alex Kiriakis. Will Dandy Xandy’s estranged mom spill that her son is Victor Kiriakis’s secret son and inheritor to the empire? Elsewhere, Nicole Walker and Eric Brady make plans for his or her future. Put together for her last departure as she leaves Salem together with her child and lover. Lastly, the thriller surrounding Abigail Deveraux begins to unravel. Does Chad DiMera discover his useless spouse alive in hiding someplace? Is it actually her or a doppelganger? Watch the drama unfold through the weeks of July 15-26, 2024, on the NBC Peacock unique.

Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers: Xander Prepare dinner Comes Face-to-Face with His Mum

DOOL 2-week spoilers report that Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) is able to tie the knot once more to his bride, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). Latest episodes of the long-running sudser present the couple agreeing to share their big day with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). However Theresa can’t let Xander’s mother attend the ceremony.

In reality, she really threw Sarah’s invitation to Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas) away. Nonetheless, Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judy Evans) thought Xander’s bride acquired chilly toes about reaching out to her groom’s estranged mom. So Bonnie took the envelope out of the trash and mailed it herself on Days of our Lives.

In fact, Xander Prepare dinner’s former nemesis wouldn’t need Fiona to attend. In any case, Theresa helped forge the late Victor Kiriakis’s (John Aniston) paperwork naming his inheritor. Now Alex believes he’s the late Titan’s son. Xander has no thought but that Uncle Vic is his organic father. DOOL 2-week spoilers reveal that it’s all about to vary.

This week on Days of our Lives, the double marriage ceremony begins. The gorgeous brides and their dapper grooms are able to get hitched. Because the ceremony begins, Fiona Prepare dinner makes her dramatic entrance, stunning Xander and everybody else. Will she inform Xander the reality about his father through the ceremony? Every part begins to crumble for Theresa and Alex whereas Sarah, Xander, and their daughter Victoria’s lives may even take an sudden flip. The enjoyable begins July 19, 2024, on the Peacock cleaning soap.

DOOL 2-Week Spoilers: Nicole Leaves Salem for Good

Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers report that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) leaves city eternally. Recaps present her studying that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is Jude’s (Oliver McLarty) organic father. In fact, she’s furious that her husband, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), lied to her about her son’s DNA outcomes.

Over the subsequent two weeks, Nicole prepares to divorce EJ and go away city with Eric to boost their son. However there are some unfastened ends for her to cope with. DOOL spoilers trace that Nicole blasts Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) for his function within the child swapping. Nonetheless, he had no concept that the hunky photographer was Jude’s father.

Days of our Lives followers marvel if her daughter Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) stays behind in Salem or leaves city together with her mother, Eric, and child brother. She could select to stay with Grandma Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). Both manner, Nicole is a gone woman by July 25, 2024. Seize your tissues for the emotional departure.

Days 2-Week Spoilers: Wild Goose Chase for Abigail Deveraux

DOOL 2-week spoilers reveal that the hunt for Abigail Deveraux begins. Will actress AnnaLynn McCord star as the brand new Abby, a long-lost twin or an uncanny look-alike? Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) just lately found Abigail’s empty coffin within the cemetery.

An empty crypt and grainy video lead Chad and Abigail’s household to seek for solutions. Did Clyde Weston (James Learn) inform the reality? Might Abigail nonetheless be alive on Days of Our Lives? Spoilers trace that the legacy character may nonetheless exist in a single type or one other.

Will Abigail Devereaux return to her husband and household this Summer time? She could enter the scene simply as Nicole Walker exits Salem eternally. Lastly, Xander’s mom, Fiona Prepare dinner, arrives on the town simply in time to trigger sparks to fly on the double marriage ceremony. Will she inform her son all the things? Discover out the weeks of July 15-26, 2024 on DOOL.

Return to Cleaning soap Grime for extra thrilling Days of our Lives spoilers and casting information.