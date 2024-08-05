Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers: Xander Cook’s New Money Draws Attention

Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers report that Xander Cook dinner‘s new inheritance causes a stir. He just lately realized he’s the son of the late Victor Kiriakis. Additional, he inherited his father’s posh property. Will it trigger issues for Dandy Xandy and his bride, Dr. Sarah Horton? Subsequent, Connie Viniski turns into her personal worst enemy. She not solely killed Li Shin and Everett Lynch/Bobby Stein however critically wounded Rafe Hernandez. Plus, she’s able to trigger waves by spilling Stefan DiMera’s affair with Ava Vitali. Will she lastly get caught? Lastly, EJ DiMera turns to somebody completely anticipated for consolation. Who would be the subsequent girl in Elvis Junior’s arms the week of August 5-16, 2024, on the NBC Peacock unique?

Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers: Xander Cook dinner – New Billionaire

DOOL 2-week spoilers see important modifications in Xander Cook dinner’s (Paul Telfer) life. First, he lastly marries the love of his life, Dr. Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). They had been married as soon as earlier than. Nevertheless, Xander’s felony work for mob princess Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) led to a divorce. But, the couple finally discovered their approach again to one another and reconnected by parenting their daughter, Victoria Grace.

Sarah and Xander had been nearly to tie the knot once more on Days of our Lives when Xander’s estranged mom, Fiona Cook dinner (Serena Scott Thomas), stopped the double marriage ceremony. She uncovered Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) as a liar. Plus, she instructed Xander Cook dinner that he was Victor Kiriakis’s (John Aniston) long-lost son.

This week on DOOL, Xander Cook dinner and Sarah Horton get hitched. Plus, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) asks Xander and Sarah to maneuver into the Kiriakis mansion to begin their new life. However when will Xander take over Titan Industries? Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) waits for his relative to take the reins.

Additional, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander’s newly acquired wealth is the discuss of the city. Who zeros in on the brand new billionaire? Will his mum attempt to get a bit of the Kiriakis pie? Keep tuned over the following couple of weeks to search out out. How will Xander deal with turning into a rich man?

DOOL 2-Week Spoilers: Loopy Connie Might Get Caught

Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers point out that Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) turns into a suspect. She obtained away with murdering Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), critically wounding Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and making it appear like Everett Lynch/Bobby Stein (Blake Berris) took his personal life. She’s on a killing spree that nobody can cease.

In response to DOOL spoilers, Connie is able to spill Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) fling with Ava Vitali. In reality, she now works for Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jiminez). The delusional killer thinks it’s all Gabi’s fault that Li Shin needed to die. She’s able to wreck the fashionista’s life.

Additional, Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers reveal that Connie turns into a suspect. Plus, she may turn out to be her personal worst enemy if she’s not cautious. Is her reign of terror nearly over on the long-running daytime drama? Keep tuned.

Days 2-Week Spoilers: EJ DiMera’s Subsequent Conquest

DOOL’s 2-week spoilers report that EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) turns to somebody for consolation. Current occasions pressured his spouse, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), to go away city, and he has no management over the household enterprise, DiMera Enterprises. He’s additionally barely hanging by a thread as Salem’s District Legal professional.

Days of our Lives followers know he’s a timebomb ready to blow up. Spoilers trace that he goes from dangerous to worse over the following two weeks. Additional, he turns to somebody surprising. Who may the girl be that turns EJ’s head? Is it his sister-in-law, Gabi, in search of revenge intercourse? Days 2-week spoilers trace that Belle Black (Martha Madison) may return and land in mattress with Elvis Junior once more.

Who hops into mattress with EJ DiMera? In the meantime, Connie Viniski may very well be uncovered as a killer. Lastly, Xander Cook dinner begins his new life because the Kiriakis inheritor on DOOL in the course of the weeks of August 5-16, 2024.

