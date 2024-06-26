Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers June 24-July 5: EJ Scrambles & Sarah Digs

Days of Our Lives, NBC Peacock’s beloved cleaning soap opera, is ready to ship one thrilling storyline after one other from June 24-July 5, 2024. The charming drama unfolding on the coronary heart of Salem guarantees pressure and surprises. Additionally just a few sudden twists for the characters.

Promenade night time proves to be a dramatic affair for Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis). And they’re caught in a compromising scenario by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). In the meantime, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself caught in a heated confrontation. He’s caught between Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Theresa.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ DiMera Caught within the Center?

Elsewhere, Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) leaves Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) reeling with a stunning revelation. Because the week progresses on DOOL, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) bids a tearful farewell to his mom, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). And Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) pays a go to to his incarcerated mom, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman). The drama intensifies as Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa Donovan announce their engagement. However solely to have their bliss disrupted by Chanel Dupree’s (Raven Bowens) well being scare.

In direction of the top of the week, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) returns to Salem, resulting in a tense face-off with Nicole Walker. EJ DiMera continues his quest to safe Gabi’s freedom, teaming up with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) in opposition to DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang). The week concludes with Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) making a heartfelt promise to Gabi.

Within the casting information, Brian Dattilo shall be leaving his position as Lucas Horton on Days of Our Lives on June twenty fifth. And Steve Burton will exit his position as Harris Michaels on June twenty fourth. The present additionally welcomes Cherie Jimenez as the brand new Gabi Hernandez, debuting on June twenty seventh.