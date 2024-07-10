Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers July 8-19: Stefan Exposed & Nicole Pivots

Within the riveting world of Days of our Lives, viewers discover themselves drawn into the aftermath of EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) revelation to maintain Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby. This surprising discovery results in stress and drama that unfolds over the 2 weeks from July 8-19, 2024.

Notable occasions embody new info on Li Shin’s (Remington Hoffman) homicide, EJ DiMera’s quest for revenge in opposition to Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and the uncovering of Jude Brady’s (Oliver McLarty) true paternity.

Additional drama ensues with Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) choice to halt Eric’s departure to Paris, Chad DiMera’s controversial plan to exhume Abigail Deveraux’s physique, and the stunning return of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Intrigue escalates because the mysterious killer lunges at one other sufferer, and Stefan DiMera fears his affair with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) will turn out to be public data. In the meantime, the city mourns because the beloved Doug Williams, portrayed by the late Invoice Hayes, shares his last scenes.

Because the weeks progress, EJ DiMera reveals Stefan’s infidelity to Gabi, resulting in a tense confrontation with Ava Vitali. The suspense builds as Nicole and Eric make an important choice about their future, whereas Connie Viniski (Julie Dove) gears up for her subsequent goal. Amidst all of the drama, the anticipation of a double marriage ceremony retains viewers on the sting of their seats from 7/8-7/19/2024.

Get all of your each day Days of our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!