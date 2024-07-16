Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers July 15-26: Alex Crushed & Nicole Takes Off

Days of Our Lives followers are in for a whirlwind of drama with the upcoming two-week spoilers from July 15-26, 2024. From heartbreaks to double weddings, the present guarantees a curler coaster of feelings. Stephanie Johnson, performed by Abigail Klein, is ready for one more heartbreak. And Nicole Walker, enacted by Arianne Zucker, finds herself packing to depart city.

Chad DiMera, performed by Billy Flynn, is requested by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to put money into her and Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) cleaning soap opera undertaking. Including to the chaos, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is cornered for his betrayal. Additionally, EJ DiMera, performed by Dan Feuerriegel, faces the wrath of Physician Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) on Days of our Lives.

The drama heightens midweek as Holly Jonas and Tate Black’s secret summer season love nest on Smith Island is found. Additionally, Nicole and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) focus on their future because the countdown to Ari Zucker’s exit begins. The week concludes with a double wedding ceremony. And Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) excited for his or her second wedding ceremony.

The next week, Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) faces the potential of dropping her man, Alex Kiriakis, and an arrest. In a stunning flip, Xander discovers he’s the actual secret son of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). So, this causes a ripple impact within the Kiriakis household. So, the drama-filled weeks promise an ideal mix of secrets and techniques, lies, love, and revenge, maintaining the viewers on edge.

