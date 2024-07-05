Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers July 1-12: Eric Twist & Alex Stuns Bride

Within the participating world of Days of Our Lives, followers can count on thrilling drama and suspense from July 1-12, 2024. A pivotal character, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), is ready to make a dramatic exit. Additionally, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) surprises his bride. Feelings run excessive as Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) grapples with guilt. And Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) urges her to maneuver ahead.

Younger lovers, Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) search parental steering of their budding relationship on Days of Our Lives. The return of Gabi Hernandez, performed by Cherie Jimenez, stirs issues up as she reunites with Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Beneath stress, EJ DiMera, performed by Dan Feuerriegel, should cope with the tenacious DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang).

In the meantime, Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) calls on Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) to help a troubled particular person. And Paulina Value (Jackee Harry) faces a tough request from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Alex Kiriakis seeks authorized recommendation from Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), and tensions rise as Tate proposes a drastic plan to Holly on the NBC Peacock cleaning soap.

The ability dynamics at DiMera enterprises shift as Kristen DiMera considers hiring Melinda, and Gabi stumbles upon a heated argument between Stefan and EJ. The approaching weeks promise intrigue and twists, particularly as time runs out for Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). Followers eagerly anticipate the unraveling of those gripping storylines in Days of Our Lives the weeks of seven/1-7/12/2024.

