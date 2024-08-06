Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers Aug 5-16: Fiona Pushes Xander & John Rescued

Within the current episodes of Days of Our Lives, the plot thickens with a mixture of thriller, romance, and revenge the weeks of August 5-16, 2024. Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) is worried about John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Who’s discovered unconscious by Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) in Clyde Weston’s (James Learn) hometown.

In the meantime, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) comforts a distraught Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) over Everett Lynch’s demise. Because the storyline unfolds, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) bond over their shared resentment for Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien). In a coincidence, Fiona Prepare dinner (Serena Scott Thomas) and Brady discover themselves in an intimate relationship.

The drama continues with Marin (AnnaLynne McCord), probably Abigail Deveraux, being dropped at Salem to jog her reminiscence. The week additionally sees the return of Casey Moss as JJ Deveraux. Additionally, the anticipated arrival of Phillip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier). With every episode, Days of Our Lives continues to captivate its viewers with its partaking narrative and complicated characters from 8/5-8/16/2024.

