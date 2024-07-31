Day six live – full schedule and medal events on August 1

Olympic Video games Paris 2024, 1 August: All medal occasions

All instances under are in Central European Summer season Time (UTC+2)

Creative gymnastics

18:15–20:15: W particular person all-around last

Athletics (observe and area)

07:30–09:05: M 20km race stroll

09:20–11:05: W 20km race stroll

Canoe slalom

17:30–18:15: M Ok-1 last

Fencing

19:10–21:40: W foil staff medal matches

Judo

17:18–17:48: M -100kg medal contests

17:49–18:19: W -78kg medal contests

Rowing

11:18–11:30: W double sculls last A

11:30–11:42: M double sculls last A

11:50–12:02: W 4 last A

12:10–12:22: M 4 last A

Crusing

14:40–14:55: M skiff medal race

15:40–15:55: W skiff medal race

Taking pictures

09:30–10:30: M 50m rifle 3 positions last

Swimming

20:30: W 200m butterfly last

20:37: M 200m backstroke last

21:03: W 200m breaststroke last

21:48: W 4x200m freestyle relay last

