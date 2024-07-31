Day six live – full schedule and medal events on August 1

Olympic Video games Paris 2024, 1 August: All medal occasions
All instances under are in Central European Summer season Time (UTC+2)
Creative gymnastics
18:15–20:15: W particular person all-around last
Athletics (observe and area)
07:30–09:05: M 20km race stroll
09:20–11:05: W 20km race stroll
Canoe slalom
17:30–18:15: M Ok-1 last
Fencing
19:10–21:40: W foil staff medal matches
Judo
17:18–17:48: M -100kg medal contests
17:49–18:19: W -78kg medal contests
Rowing
11:18–11:30: W double sculls last A
11:30–11:42: M double sculls last A
11:50–12:02: W 4 last A
12:10–12:22: M 4 last A
Crusing
14:40–14:55: M skiff medal race
15:40–15:55: W skiff medal race
Taking pictures
09:30–10:30: M 50m rifle 3 positions last
Swimming
20:30: W 200m butterfly last
20:37: M 200m backstroke last
21:03: W 200m breaststroke last
21:48: W 4x200m freestyle relay last
For Thursday’s full schedule that includes non-medal occasions click on right here.
Paris 2024: The best way to watch dwell
It is possible for you to to observe each second from the Paris 2024 Olympics dwell because of the Official Olympic Media Rights Holders.
