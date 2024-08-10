Dawyne Johnson Returns at Maui in New Trailer

Within the first full trailer for Moana 2, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) are again in full power. The brand new look was unveiled to thunderous applause at D23 Friday, the place Johnson and Cravalho have been onhand for a musical efficiency from the film.

“Maui is singing once more. Singing in keys that don’t exist. And my hair seems incredible in Moana 2,” Johnson instructed the group.

Fellow returning voice performers Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk are additionally among the many solid for the film.

David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand direct the film that was initially slated as a Disney+ sequence earlier than Disney’s chief Bob Iger revealed that the manufacturing can be altering course to a full-fledged characteristic movie sequel.

A teaser trailer was launched earlier this yr, and the administrators debuted footage on the Annecy Animation pageant. On the time, Derrick supplied of the movie’s plot: “We start our story with Moana, three years after the primary movie. She’s exploring the seas, trying to find new islands, mapping the ocean, hoping to seek out different folks. Because the folks of Motunui haven’t seen anybody for generations, Moana is aware of that the ocean connects us.”

The trailer’s launch at D23 in Anaheim coincided with the Mouse Home debuted first seems at a number of different upcoming movies. The studio can be in manufacturing on a live-action Moana film, due out in 2026 from director Thomas Kail, that may see Johnson additionally play Maui and newcomer Catherine Laga‘aia set to play Moana.