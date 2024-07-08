Davis Thompson sets John Deere record for first PGA Tour win

Davis Thompson made the John Deere Basic his first PGA Tour win. Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures

Throughout the closing spherical of the John Deere Basic on Sunday, 2018 winner and PGA Tour Twitter king Michael Kim, as he does so usually throughout occasions, took to Twitter.

However this time, it was a private plea.

Relax Davis, no want to interrupt the match scoring document or something… 😂 — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) July 7, 2024

“Relax Davis, no want to interrupt the match scoring document of something,” Kim wrote.

Again in 2018, for his first and solely PGA Tour title, Kim set the John Deere Basic scoring document with a 27-under 257 complete for 4 days.

Davis Thompson didn’t take Kim’s needs under consideration.

Beginning the day up by two after a glowing 62 Saturday, Thompson stored his foot on the gasoline, making birdie on 5 of his first six holes, together with making a 44-footer on the 1st, after which including yet one more to show in 29. He tallied two extra birdies on the again 9 to achieve 28 below, besting Kim’s document at taking the John Deere Basic for his first PGA Tour victory.

“I’ve been working arduous this 12 months,” Thompson mentioned. “It was okay for some time then I sort of acquired going this final month and performed nicely final week. Simply tried to maintain it rolling this week; was capable of get the win.”

The 25-year-old will get his breakthrough win in simply his second season on Tour and simply after his second profession runner-up only a week in the past in Detroit. Thompson’s recreation had been trending upward for the reason that U.S. Open the place he earned his first top-10 and first made minimize in a significant.

He credited the development to a brand new set of irons inserted only a few weeks earlier than on the CJ Cup.

However his whole recreation was dialed within the Quad Cities as he performed the primary 27 holes of the weekend in 15 below par to grab a seven-shot lead as he began his again 9 Sunday.

He birdied the tenth gap to briefly carry within the potential of a second 59 this week at TPC Deere Run, however a hiccup and a missed inexperienced on the par-3 twelfth led to a bogey and rapidly put that concept to relaxation.

Then celebrity rookie Michael Thorbjornsen, making simply his third PGA Tour begin as a professional, completed off a run of six straight birdies to drag inside three pictures.

However immediately, Thorbjornsen bogeyed his subsequent gap, the drivable par-4 14th and two teams later, Thompson got here to the tee and blocked it subsequent to the cart path proper of the inexperienced. Dealing with a troublesome downhill pitch shot, Thompson had a deft contact as he flew his ball onto the inexperienced and rolled it to inside three ft of the outlet. Any doubt was ended.

“After which the pitch shot on 14 actually sort of — nonetheless attempt not to consider the golf match, however, yeah, the pitch shot on 14 actually helped issues,” he mentioned.

In his typical style, he didn’t crack a smile.

From there, Thompson parred in his final 4 holes for a 64, the win and the document.

His win additionally continues a enjoyable development of the winner of the John Deere Basic coming from the identical rental home shared by six execs for the week of the match. Thompson even stayed in the identical room defending champion Sepp Straka was in final 12 months. It’s now three wins in a row for the John Deere Basic’s “Champion Home.”

As is custom, Thompson now has to pay for the home for everybody who stayed there this week.

“I’ll gladly write the examine for that,” Thompson joked afterward.

As an added bonus for the week, Thompson’s win will get him into the Open Championship as the highest two gamers this week earned a spot at Royal Troon. He’ll make his first begin in that occasion in two weeks. The opposite spot went to C.T. Pan because the highest-ranked participant tied for second.

